Area, and trail closures issued as result of Roberts Fire

MAGDALENE, N.M. (KRQE)- A fire that is burning in the Apache Kid Wilderness in the San Mateo Mountains has grown to 754-acres.

The Roberts Fire, which began on July 13, 2019, was caused by lightning is located in the Magdalena Ranger District. There is currently 148 personnel assigned to the blaze.

A temporary area closure has been issued as a result of the fire and includes Forest Road 86 from the northern National Forest boundary to the southern intersection with Forest Road 225, Forest Road 225 from the eastern National Forest boundary to the west and south to Luna Park. Forest Road 337 from Township 9 South, Range 6 West, Section 34 to the north and west to the National Forest boundary, Forest Road 140 to the northern National Forest boundary, and Forest Road 478 north and east to National Forest boundaries.

The following trails are also closed: Forest Trails 28, 31, 43, 44, 45, 49, 50, 61, 68, 69, 81, 87, and 90 in addition to any associated trailheads. Springtime Campground, Luna Park Campgrounds, and Apache Kid Wilderness area are also closed to the public.

Crews expect afternoon and evening showers to move over the fire over the next several days. Smoke may be seen from New Mexico 52, New Mexico 107, and U.S. Highway est of Magdalena, and I-25 south of Socorro.