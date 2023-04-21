SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire has been burning in the Cibola National Forest in Socorro County since Thursday, Apr. 20, at around 10 a.m. The Antelope Flats fire is burning west of Magdelena, north of Highway 60.

The fire began as a result of two separate fires that merged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Antelope Flats Fire