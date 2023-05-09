NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) began the Animas City Mountain prescribed burn in Durango, Colorado, on Monday, May 8. According to the BLM, 171 acres were successfully burned, and 494 acres are in the planned burn area as ignitions move forward.

Smoke levels will be monitored throughout the burn; for up-to-date air quality reports, visit airnow.gov. Burns will only continue when weather conditions fall within a ‘desirable’ area to continue ignitions safely.

Certain areas will be closed to the public during the ignitions, including all trails, trailheads, and parking lots of the Animas City Mountain, Dalla Mountain Park, Tanque Verde, and X-Rock.