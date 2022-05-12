ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire moves further north toward Angel Fire, more people are preparing to leave. Angel Fire is currently in the yellow “set” zone, which means residents need to be ready to go at a moment’s notice. Angel Fire is a tight-knit local community and some are waiting to see what these winds will do.

KRQE News 13 spoke to local families who run businesses in Angel Fire and are anxiously waiting to see whether they will need to evacuate or not. “So we’re really on both sides of the forest, whether we’re here at home or at the shop. And so it’s kind of scary for us in both cases, so we’re not sure what’s gonna happen at this point,” said Dawn Bailey, Angel Fire resident.

Bailey says she and her husband moved to Angel Fire in November to open a business on the north side of town. She says her family is currently waiting things out but is ready to go if they’re told to evacuate. “This is our home, we’re full-time residents here, we’re part of the community – so we’ve been trying to help out our neighbors as much as we can while we’re here. But we’re waiting for that ‘Go’ order. You know, every time it delays, we pack more stuff,” said Bailey.

Residents tell KRQE News 13 that many of their neighbors have already evacuated and the ones still here worry they won’t have homes to return to if they leave.

Firefighters will be working near the county line near Highway 434 as well as both Hidden and Black Lakes areas.