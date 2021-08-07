Amargo Fire burning ~100 acres west of Dulce

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Amargo Fire started around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021. It is currently burning about 100 acres approximately four miles west of the community of Dulce. Officials have put in requests to Taos Dispatch to fill orders for hotshot crews, helicopters, and a SEAT plane.

  • Start Date: August 7, 2021
  • Location: Four miles west of Dulce, NM
  • Containment: n/a
  • Size: ~100 acres
  • Structures Threatened: n/a
  • Structures Burned:  N
  • Evacuations: N
  • Cause: Lightning
  • Total Personnel: Type 3 Indcidnet Management Team (pending)
  • Area Vegetation: Ponderosa pine, oak, and mixed confer
  • Ownership(s):  Public

Officials say the Bureau of Land Management Engine Crew and Administratively Determined employees are implementing a full suppression strategy to contain the fire. Crews are working to construct direct control lines around the perimeter of the fire.

