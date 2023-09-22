LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Forestry Division says a wildfire burning outside of Las Vegas has burned 65 acres and is 0% contained. The department says structures are threatened within the fire’s one-mile radius.
Residents east of the fire are being evacuated to the Abe Montoya Recreation Center, 1751 N. Grand Ave., Las Vegas, NM, 87701
Details on the Alien Fire:
- Start Date: September 22, 2023
- Location: Creston Ridge west of Las Vegas
- Size: 65 acres
- Contained: 0%
- Structures Burned: None, structures threatened
- Cause of Fire: NA
- Evacuations: Residents east of the fire
- Vegetation: Timber and grass
- Response: Forestry Division, U.S. Forest Service, City of Las Vegas and Santa Fe, San Miguel County, Cochiti Lake, and Angel Fire