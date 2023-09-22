LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Forestry Division says a wildfire burning outside of Las Vegas has burned 65 acres and is 0% contained. The department says structures are threatened within the fire’s one-mile radius.

Residents east of the fire are being evacuated to the Abe Montoya Recreation Center, 1751 N. Grand Ave., Las Vegas, NM, 87701

Details on the Alien Fire: