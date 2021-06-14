AFR extinguishes bosque fire near Tingley, Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue put out a fire that sparked near Tingley and Central on Sunday and burned about one and a half acres. It’s unclear what caused the fire Sunday that started around 5 p.m.

According to AFR, the blaze took crews about two hours to get under control and extinguished. Over 25 firefighters were working the fire with some remaining at the scene afterward to check for hotspots.

No injuries were reported. This is the second fire in the bosque near Tingley Beach over the weekend.

