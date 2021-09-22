AFR crew working on River Complex Fire in California

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four firefighters with Albuquerque Fire Rescue are working to help contain a wildfire burning in California. The Albuquerque crew is assigned to the 190,000-thousand-acre River Complex Fire on the Klamath Forest trying to protect the town of Callahan in the northwestern part of the state.
The firefighters are working night burn operations in an effort to tie separate fires together. The crew will be in California for another week.