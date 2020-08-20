Abel Canyon Fire burning 8 acres in Lincoln National Forest, 10% contained

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A fire that began on August 18 is burning in the Scott Abel Canyon in the Lincoln National Forest’s Sacramento Ranger District.

  • Start Date: August 18, 2020
  • Location: Scott Abel Canyon, Lincoln National Forest
  • Containment: 10%
  • Size: 8 acres
  • Structures Threatened: none
  • Structures Burned: none
  • Evacuations: none
  • Cause: Lightning
  • Personnel: 16
  • Vegetation: grass, pine, and juniper forest

Firefighters are continuing their efforts overnight to contain the lightning-caused fire burning in the vicinity of Scott Abel Canyon. The fire is burning in a mixture of grass, juniper, pine, and heavy dead and down fuel. The current spread is low through grass with some isolated torching of trees.

This is a full-suppression fire, meaning crews will work to contain the fire as quickly as possible where and when it is safe to do so. Crews have constructed a combination of direct and indirect control lines around 75% of the fire. Indirect control lines are used when terrain is steep and the risk of rolling debris and hazard trees can cause safety concerns for firefighters.

