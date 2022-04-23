NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Forestry Division announced a new fire in Lea County Friday. The 380 Friday Fire started burning as a grass fire in the area of Highway 380 and Mile Marker 202 in Caprock, New Mexico, east of Roswell around 4:00 p.m.

Start Date: 04/22/2022 @ 4:00 p.m.

Location: HWY 380 at Mile Marker 202 in Caprock, NM

Containment: 0%

Size: 1,000 acres

Structures Threatened: 3

Structures Burned: 0

Evacuations: No

Cause: Under Investigation

Total Personnel: n/a

Area Vegetation: Grass

Ownership(s): State, private, BLM

They say the fire is estimated at 1,000 acres with 0% contained. Three homes are currently threatened but no evacuations are in place. Multiple resources worked throughout the evening to secure a perimeter. No cause has been determined.