NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Forestry Division announced a new fire in Lea County Friday. The 380 Friday Fire started burning as a grass fire in the area of Highway 380 and Mile Marker 202 in Caprock, New Mexico, east of Roswell around 4:00 p.m.

  • Start Date: 04/22/2022 @ 4:00 p.m.
  • Location: HWY 380 at Mile Marker 202 in Caprock, NM
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 1,000 acres
  • Structures Threatened: 3
  • Structures Burned: 0
  • Evacuations: No
  • Cause: Under Investigation
  • Total Personnel: n/a
  • Area Vegetation: Grass
  • Ownership(s): State, private, BLM

They say the fire is estimated at 1,000 acres with 0% contained. Three homes are currently threatened but no evacuations are in place. Multiple resources worked throughout the evening to secure a perimeter. No cause has been determined.