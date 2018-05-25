‘358 Fire’ near Durango 95% contained; Pre-evacuation notice lifted

La Plata County officials say the “358 Fire” near County Road 245 and Sunrise Lane is now 95 percent contained. 

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Friday. It is about 10 miles east of Durango and has burned 51 acres. 

Officials say it started on private land and has since burned onto federal land.

The pre-evacuation order was lifted Sunday morning for all areas affected by the 358 Fire. 

La Plata County says over 80 people were on the ground fighting the fire Saturday. Three helicopters and a 12-person Smokejumper team were also on scene.

This interagency effort involved multiple local fire districts’ personnel, San Juan National Forest, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, and the National Park Service. 

There will be continued firefighting activity Sunday. 

A community call center for the fire is available at (970) 385-8700. Residents can also receive emergency notifications via phone or email by signing up for CodeRED. 

