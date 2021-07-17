2 fires burn in Cibola National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two fires are burning in the Cibola National Forest on the Magdalena Ranger District. Forest officials say due to recent thunderstorms in the area, multiple fires have started including two larger ones.

Forest officials say the Tin Cup Fire is burning about four acres on the southwest side of the San Mateo Mountains. Fuels burning are mixed pine, juniper, and Ponderosa. The Tin Cup Fire is currently in patrol and monitor status.

The Monument Saddle Fire is burning about three acres and is located one mile north of the Datil Lookout, in the Datil Mountains. Fuels burning are mixed pine, Ponderosa, and Juniper. The Monument Saddle Fire is currently in patrol and monitor status.

Forest officials say there are no road advisories or closures in place and there are no trail closures. Possible afternoon thunderstorms over the Magdalena Ranger District for the next few days are expected. Smoke visibility will be minimal in the areas surrounding the fires.