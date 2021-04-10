140 Fire burning 2-3 acres in Abiquiu

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 140 Fire started in the Rio Chama bosque off of U.S. County Road 140 in Abiquiu Saturday afternoon. Multiple homes are currently threatened and officials say at least one residence has burned. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Department is conducting evacuations.

  • Start Date: April 10, 2021
  • Location: Abiquiu, NM, Rio Arriba County
  • Containment: n/a
  • Size: 2-3 acres
  • Structures Threatened: Y
  • Structures Burned:  Y, 1 currently reported
  • Evacuations: Y
  • Cause: Under investigation
  • Total Personnel: n/a
  • Area Vegetation: Bosque
  • Ownership(s): Private

Numerous local and state resources are working to suppress the fire along with the Rio Fire, two miles to the north. The cause is currently under investigation.

