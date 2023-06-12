ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire has started in the Sandia Mountains. It is located near the 10K Trail.

According to NM Fire Info, the fire started Monday afternoon.

Reported start date/time: June 12, 2023, at 1:40 p.m.

June 12, 2023, at 1:40 p.m. Cause: Unknown

Unknown Size: .25 acres as of 2 p.m.

.25 acres as of 2 p.m. Location: West of 10K Trail, North of NM Hwy 536, and East of Ellis Trailhead

West of 10K Trail, North of NM Hwy 536, and East of Ellis Trailhead Containment: 0%

0% Fuels: Burning in Timber

Burning in Timber Fire behavior: The 10K Fire is exhibiting moderate fire behavior with isolated torching.

The 10K Fire is exhibiting moderate fire behavior with isolated torching. Weather: Above normal temperatures with humidity in the low teens, clear skies, and Red Flag conditions

Above normal temperatures with humidity in the low teens, clear skies, and Red Flag conditions Responding Crews: Firefighters from the Cibola National Forest, Bernalillo County, and Albuquerque Fire have all been dispatched and are responding.

Firefighters from the Cibola National Forest, Bernalillo County, and Albuquerque Fire have all been dispatched and are responding. Values at risk: Communication towers on the Sandia Crest as well as numerous Forest Service Infrastructure. The fire is not a threat as of 2 p.m., and there are no evacuations in effect .

Communication towers on the Sandia Crest as well as numerous Forest Service Infrastructure. The fire is not a threat as of 2 p.m., and . Strategy: The strategy for the 10K Fire is full suppression.

The strategy for the 10K Fire is full suppression. Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the first priority. Members of the public should stay away from 10K Fire operations. The Crest Highway, Hwy 536, may be impacted by fire traffic. Area trailheads could also be impacted.

The health and safety of firefighters and the public are always the first priority. Members of the public should stay away from 10K Fire operations. The Crest Highway, Hwy 536, may be impacted by fire traffic. Area trailheads could also be impacted. Smoke Visibility: Areas near Tijeras, Edgewood, Moriarty, and Albuquerque or within a 50-mile radius of the 10K Fire.

Fire officials ask that the public don’t fly drones in the area to keep the air clear.