MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – At least 464 acres have burned in Mora County, New Mexico. The fire is burning near NM State Road 442 east of La Jara. KRQE News 13 will provide updates when they become available.
100 Mile Pasture Fire
- Start Date: Monday, Apr. 24, 2023
- Location: Mora County near NM State Road 442.
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 464 acres
- Structures Threatened: N
- Structures Burned: N
- Evacuations: N
- Cause: Undetermined
- Total Personnel: NA
- Area Vegetation: NA
- Ownership(s): NA