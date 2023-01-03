ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With COVID-19 still lingering and a myriad of potential new health threats always present, the leader of the state’s Department of Health has an important role in keeping New Mexicans healthy. Recently, the Governor announced a new secretary to lead the department, but who is this new leader?

At the end of 2022, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Patrick M. Allen as the leader of the state’s health department. Allen began his work in the department on Monday, January 3.

Before coming to New Mexico, Allen worked as the director of the Oregon Health Authority. In Oregon, he led the agency’s response to COVID-19 and guided Oregon’s statewide Medicaid plan and behavioral health system.

In his home state, Allen – like many health leaders – was both criticized and praised for decision-making during the COVID-19 pandemic. Oregon was among the states with more stringent COVID-19-related rules. Politico ranks Oregon in the top five states with the best health outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allen has also emphasized health equity. He pointed Oregon-based news towards the state’s relatively high vaccination rates among Latino, Black, African American, and African Immigrants as evidence that he worked towards reducing inequalities.

Allen took the lead of Oregon’s health authority during a time of turbulence. His predecessor, along with a handful of key staff, resigned following a scandal. In 2017, the agency allegedly planned to discredit a local nonprofit over a payment dispute, according to OPB, a local news agency.

Following the scandal, Oregon Governor Kate Brown appointed Allen. Now, after several years guiding Oregon’s health department, he says he’s looking forward to working in New Mexico.

“I’m grateful to the Governor for this opportunity and look forward to working to meet her goal to continue to improve health outcomes for all New Mexicans,” Allen said in a December 30 press release.

Dr. David R. Scrase, who had been acting as the secretary for the New Mexico Department of Health since 2021, has stepped down from the role. Now, he will focus on his continued role as cabinet secretary for the state’s Human Services Department.