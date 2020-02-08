‘We’re definitely not prepared’: Africa braces for new virus

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) – The new virus that has spread across China has yet to be confirmed in Africa, but some health workers on the ground warn they are not ready to handle an outbreak.

Global health authorities are increasingly worried about the threat as African countries race to take precautions as hundreds of travelers arrive daily from China.

But the effort has been complicated by a critical shortage of testing kits and by common illnesses that display similar symptoms.

Africa is now home to an estimated 1 million Chinese. It also has regions with some of the world’s weakest systems for detecting and treating disease.