Vulture slams into Oklahoma trooper’s car on highway

CUSHING, Okla. (KFOR) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper had quite the scare while driving his patrol car along a highway in Cushing. On Friday, Trooper Tony Harper was driving along Highway 33 in Cushing when a vulture smashed into his windshield.
Story continues below:
- Education: UNM launching program that prepares people to work in marijuana industry
- New Mexico News: Texas murder suspect spotted in Chaves County
- Crime: Body found east of Route 66 Casino Saturday night
- Business: M’tucci’s planning to renovate iconic Albuquerque building
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE En Español: Lunes 27 de Septiembre 2021
“He said it sounded like a gunshot going off inside his unit as glass and feathers went everywhere,” according to the OHP.
Harper was able to pull over to the shoulder and turn his car off to assess what had happened.
Harper, who had been responding to a crash, said a tow truck driver came back to check on him. He also said passing drivers stopped to make sure he was OK after the strange collision.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, collisions with vehicles are believed to be among the top five causes of bird deaths in the country. According to a study, about 89 million to 340 million birds die each year in such collisions on U.S. roads.