(NewsNation) — Dramatic video shows a 130-foot yacht slowly sinking into the sea.

The footage gathered by the Italian Coast Guard captured the impressive vessel being slowly swallowed up by the Mediterranean just nine miles off the coast of Italy.

The Coast Guard scrambled to rescue nine people before the yacht, named “My Saga,” went under.

The yacht, built in 2007, was equipped with six staterooms for up to 12 guests and an additional four cabins for its crew. Designed to perfectly sail the open ocean, questions have been raised as to what exactly caused the yacht to go down this week.

There have been a number of yacht incidents in the world in 2022, according to the publication Super Yacht Times.

The publication reports that eight motor yachts caught fire, three sank, two were attacked, and a 50-meter sailing yacht was hit by a rescue vessel.