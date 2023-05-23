(NEXSTAR) – In what’s sure to come as upsetting news for cows everywhere, Yelp is currently hyping up some of the best burger restaurants in the U.S.
Ahead of National Hamburger Day on Sunday, the analysts at Yelp have — unfortunately for cows — decided to rank 100 of the top spots for beefy burgers, based largely on the ratings and reviews contributed by Yelp’s online community.
Coming in at No. 1 is the Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta, where their signature “burger” isn’t really a burger, but rather a chopped brisket sandwich with onion, tomato, bacon, pickles, melted pimento cheese and jalapeno mayo on a brioche bun.
“It was heaven,” one Yelp user wrote in an online review that cows everywhere would likely hate, had they the ability to read.
As Yelp itself notes on its blog, several of the other top-rated burger joints don’t serve traditional beef burgers at all. Atlanta’s Slutty Vegan (No. 3) stuffs their burgers with vegan patties and vegan bacon alternatives, while one of the most popular “burgers” at Sister Liu’s Kitchen in Durham, North Carolina (No. 7), is made with pork.
But make no mistake, cows: The majority of these restaurants are serving meaty, sloppy, sometimes hulking beef burgers.
Below are the top 25 burger spots in the U.S., according to Yelp’s users. The complete list, along with links to each restaurant’s Yelp page, can be found on Yelp’s site.
- Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q – Atlanta, Georgia
- Minetta Tavern – New York, New York
- Slutty Vegan – Atlanta, Georgia
- Gordon Ramsay Burger – Las Vegas, Nevada
- Father’s Office – Los Angeles, California
- The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar – Charlotte, North Carolina
- Sister Liu’s Kitchen – Durham, North Carolina
- Facing East – Bellevue, Washington
- Kuma’s Corner – Chicago, Illinois
- KoJa Kitchen – Berkeley, California
- Evolution Fast Food – San Diego, California
- Monty’s Good Burger – Los Angeles, California
- Crazy Burger Café & Juice Bar – Narragansett, Rhode Island
- Bear Bitez – Newark, California
- Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers – Leesburg, Virginia
- The Counter – San Jose, California
- Peppi’s – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Green New American Vegetarian – Tempe, Arizona
- Osaka’s – Boulder, Colorado
- Gilbert’s 17th Street Grill – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Xi-an Famous Foods – New York, New York
- Plum Bistro – Seattle, Washington
- 5 Napkin Burger – New York, New York
- Panda Gourmet – Washington, D.C.
- Katsu Burger – Seattle, Washington
It’s worth pointing out that Yelp’s analysis isn’t a ranking of the best burgers in the country, but rather a ranking of the top-rated restaurants that serve noteworthy burgers: In compiling its list, Yelp’s analysts first identified the restaurants with a high concentration of reviews that mentioned “burger,” and then ranked those restaurants by their overall ratings and the volume of their reviews.
In other words, the country’s best burger could very well be a vegan offering from a new health-food shop that simply doesn’t have enough Yelp reviews yet.
Probably not, though. It’ll probably consist of some type of cow meat, if previous Yelp activity is any indication.
More information, including a map of Yelp’s top 100 burger spots, can be found at Yelp.com.