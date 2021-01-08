Survey: People parts ways with New Year’s resolutions after 37 days

NATIONAL (KRQE) – How is that New Year’s Resolution routine going so far? A new online survey found that people parts ways with their resolutions after 37 days, that’s Feb. 6. Eating better was the top new year goal for 2021 followed by managing stress and exercising more. The majority said they wanted to focus on wellness this year but more than half say figuring out a plan that sticks was virtually impossible.
