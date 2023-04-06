NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Combining two good things doesn’t always produce a great result. An Easter staple has recently partnered up with a sandwich shop to create something the internet has deemed “utterly disgusting.”

Some Subway restaurants in the U.K. are offering a Cadbury Creme Egg Easter sandwich this Good Friday. The six-inch sub sandwich comes with Cadbury Creme Eggs toasted on Italian white bread.

Subway is only going to make 500 of the special sandwich, and the chain is going to be giving them away for free. The company says it’s a flavorful combination, but the internet seems to disagree.

Cadbury says they hope the sandwich will make it to the U.S. next year.