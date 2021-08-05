Smile! Fisherman reels in prize catch with pearly whites

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (BRPROUD) – No, that fish is not wearing dentures. Nathan Martin, an angler in North Carolina, caught a toothy sheepshead that appeared to be grinning from ear to ear. He snagged the fish at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on Monday, just after lunch.







Images courtesy of Jennette’s Pier

According to North Carolina Aquariums, “these elusive fish use those big teeth to eat barnacles and other hard-shelled animals such as blue crabs.”

Martin, who lives about an hour from the pier, says fishing is one of his favorite things to do. He said he caught the sheepshead by using mussels as bait, and he plans to mount the prize catch up on a wall.

According to Scientific American, sheepshead “have five to seven distinctive black, vertical bars running down their silvery bodies, which is why the sheepshead is also called the convict fish.”

A fellow fisherman shared a picture of what a baby sheepshead looks like.

(Photo courtesy of Merman Dan)

North Carolina Aquariums said sheepshead fish are typically caught near piers and bridge pilings.

According to Scientific American, they also “taste great.”