NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hagerman Police Department is looking for a man who skipped out on his bill at the gas station and with a face like this, he can run, but he can’t hide. The department posted the sketch on Facebook after witnesses say a Hispanic man took off in a side-by-side without paying for his gas. He was last seen headed eastbound on Argyle.
Story continues below
- Crime: APD: 2 in custody after standoff at northwest Albuquerque gas station
- Albuquerque: Lawsuit alleges CYFD cover-up over 4-year-old’s death
- KRQE Investigates: “Take down, take down:” An inside look at catching shoplifters
- New Mexico: Socorro animal shelter looking for info after dog left outside of facility
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 26 de Mayo 2022
While they did acknowledge that they only include the sketch for the humor, they are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 575-752-3201 or to at least let him know he owes Allsups $58.