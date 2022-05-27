NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hagerman Police Department is looking for a man who skipped out on his bill at the gas station and with a face like this, he can run, but he can’t hide. The department posted the sketch on Facebook after witnesses say a Hispanic man took off in a side-by-side without paying for his gas. He was last seen headed eastbound on Argyle.

While they did acknowledge that they only include the sketch for the humor, they are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 575-752-3201 or to at least let him know he owes Allsups $58.