The passenger is accused of hiding a camera in the bathroom of Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas. (AP Photo/Laetitia Notarianni)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a cruise passenger last week for allegedly hiding a camera in a public bathroom on a Royal Caribbean ship that departed Florida in late April.

Investigators said they believe Jeremy Froias targeted cruise ship passengers between April 30 and May 1, who may have used the public bathroom on the aft of the Harmony of the Seas’ top deck between the “Flow Rider” surfing simulator and a bar.

The FBI said passengers who used that bathroom may have been video-recorded by Froias.

The Harmony of the Seas ship departed Miami on April 29, visiting ports in St. Maarten, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas before returning to Miami on Saturday, May 6.

In a statement provided to Nexstar, a representative for Royal Caribbean said the company could not provide detailed comments on an “active case.”

“We are aware of an incident that occurred on board Harmony of the Seas’ April 29 cruise,” the statement read, in part. “The matter was immediately reported to local and federal law enforcement and the guest involved was removed from the ship by authorities for further investigation.”

Froias was ultimately charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material, the FBI said.

Victims in the case or those with information about the investigation are asked to complete a form on the FBI’s website.

“If you know of someone else who has possibly been victimized by Jeremy Froias, please encourage them to complete the form themselves,” the FBI said.