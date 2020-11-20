Rare sight! Albino buck spotted roaming through Wisconsin backyard

by: Brittany Rall and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Tracy Weese

BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WJW) — A photo of a rare albino buck roaming through a backyard in Wisconsin is going viral on social media. Tracy Weese took the picture and shared it on her Facebook page with the caption: “His Majesty just strolled through our backyard.”

The post has garnered hundreds of likes and shares with many admiring the animal’s beauty. According to Wisconsin DNR, it is illegal to shoot all-white deer since they are protected by the state.

