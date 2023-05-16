(KRQE) – A private island in the Bahamas that has been featured in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies and Casino Royale is looking for a new owner. Little Pipe Cay, located southeast of the Bahamian Capital of Nassau, is selling for $100 million and will include the main residence and four guest houses.

The island is currently being used as a rental resort with a one-night stay ranging between $75,000 and $95,000. The price tag includes 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms between the five homes, as well as a private gym, spa, pool, and full staff.

the listing says the island can be accessed via a short flight from New Providence and Florida and then a boat ride from Staniel Cay. The new owner would get some fun neighbors, with Johnny Depp and Tyler Perry owning islands nearby.