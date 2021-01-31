‘President Donald J. Trump Day’: Ohio lawmakers call for new June 14 holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Two Ohio representatives are looking to declare June 14 as “President Donald J. Trump Day.”

On Friday, Republican Reps. Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus emailed their House colleagues asking for co-sponsors for their upcoming bill “to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history,” the Columbus Dispatch reports.

“Let’s show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration,” the request said.

The email request has been shared on social media by several journalists.

Correcting: Ohio Republican Reps. Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus are looking for cosponsors to declare June 14 “President Donald J. Trump Day” to “celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history” – that’s Trump’s birthday (also Flag Day) pic.twitter.com/h3kfRorxp9 — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) January 29, 2021

They selected June 14 as it is Trump’s birthday. It is also Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States of America on June 14, 1777.

“I don’t like the idea of changing an existing federal holiday that honors the flag,” Democratic Rep. Jeff Crossman told the paper. “I think it’s disrespectful.”

Cross and Stoltzfus have not released a public statement about the co-sponsorship request or responded to the newspaper’s request for comment.

While it’s not unheard of to create a holiday for a former president’s birthday – Ronald Reagan Day is celebrated in some form in 40 states on Feb. 6 – it’s not common for living presidents. Only Barack Obama, for whom the Illinois legislature approved an unofficial holiday on Aug. 4, has received anything similar.