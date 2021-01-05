Police looking for 2 Pahrump suspects in kidnapping case involving months of captivity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for two Pahrump suspects in the kidnapping of woman in Las Vegas in March. The woman who was forced to perform manual labor was rescued on Jan. 1, 2021 in Nye County.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are identified as 49-year-old Keith Holman, and 36-year-old Kristin Pfaff.

On Friday, officers were alerted to the missing woman’s whereabouts by a phone call from her mother who said her daughter had messaged her on Facebook. The unidentified woman disappeared in March and police were unable to find her.