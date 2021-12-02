Player wins over $1M on slot machine in downtown Las Vegas

Weird - Off Beat

by: , KLAS

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Yet another lucky winner is going home $1 million richer after winning on the slots machine Thursday.

Story continues below

The unidentified slots winner won nearly $1.2 million dollars on a Wheel of Fortune game at the Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas.

The casino posted a photo of the jackpot winner on social media shortly before noon.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES