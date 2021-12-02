Player wins over $1M on slot machine in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Yet another lucky winner is going home $1 million richer after winning on the slots machine Thursday.

The unidentified slots winner won nearly $1.2 million dollars on a Wheel of Fortune game at the Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas.

"Wheel of Fortune" is an understatement for this lucky player! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/mln8gKNNJt — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) December 2, 2021

The casino posted a photo of the jackpot winner on social media shortly before noon.

No other details were immediately available.