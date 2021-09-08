Pharmacist accused of stealing medication from Texas business

James David Huffman. (Courtesy: Lorena PD)

LORENA, Texas (KWKT) – A local pharmacist is accused of stealing medication from a Lorena store. Lorena Police responded to a call Tuesday in reference to a theft. Police discovered an employee, registered pharmacist James David Huffman, had been questioned by Loss Prevention and admitted to taking medication from the store over a period of time.

Huffman was placed under arrest, and the arresting officer found additional unprescribed medication in Huffman’s pants pocket. Huffman was transported to the McLennan County Jail and charged with Theft over $750 and under $2,500 and Possession of a Dangerous Drug.

Source: Lorena Police Department

