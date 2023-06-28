Bottles of Pepsi are displayed on a shelf at a California convenience store in 2018. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – It’s all going to the same place anyway, right?

PepsiCo — apparently operating under the assumption that people enjoy both soda and hot dogs, and therefore have no qualms about combining the two in the same food item — is launching a new cola-flavored condiment intended to top frankfurters à la ketchup or mustard.

Called “Colachup,” the new condiment was developed by Pepsi and the Culinary Institute of America’s (CIA) consulting division, according to a press release.

“The concept is both simple and creative,” David Kamen, the director of client experience for CIA Consulting, was quoted as saying in a press release. “The distinctive flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog.”

Specifically, Colachup is made with a Pepsi reduction, smoked tomatoes, onion, ketchup and a “delightful blend” of clove, cinnamon, thyme, oregano and paprika, according to a Pepsi representative who spoke with Nexstar.

A promotional image for Pepsi’s #BetterWithPepsi shows a hot dog topped with the brand’s new “Colachup” condiment. (PepsiCo)

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that most consumers will ever get to taste Colachup’s flavors for themselves: The condiment will only be available on July 4 at “sampling carts” within four MLB ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in NYC, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.

PepsiCo did not say whether there were plans for a wider rollout or retail version in the coming months.

Those hoping to try a cola-based condiment for themselves aren’t completely out of luck: The internet boasts plenty of recipes for cola-infused barbecue sauces, syrups and even cake frosting. One-time internet sensation Alexa Greenfield even marketed her own line of cola-flavored dipping sauces after she was filmed dipping her chicken fingers into a cup of soda at the U.S. Open in 2018, though it no longer appears to be available for sale online.