JAY, Okla. – An arrest warrant was issued for a Jay man accused of threatening an 11-year-old girl by posing as a psychic saying if she didn’t have sex with him her family would be hurt or possibly die.

Andrew Burns, 36, is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with first-degree rape, forcible sodomy, rape by instrumentation and soliciting a minor for indecent exposure. His bail is set at $100,000 court records show.

Burns is accused of sexually assaulting the child three times, the affidavit states. He has denied all the accusations, the arrest affidavit states.

One text to the child allegedly said “…I can tell the future, I am a psychic. If you don’t make out or have sex…then your family members will get hurt or die,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators believe Burns was sending text messages to the child which she believed were from a psychic.

The child told the investigators “The psychic people erased Andrew’s memory of all three incidents,” the warrant states.

The victim told investigators she was not allowed to have a cell phone but had hidden a cell phone with the suspect’s text messages in her sock drawer.

A phone dump of Burns’ cell phone showed nude photographs of the 11-year-old victim. The child told investigators Burns threatened her saying she would be raped if she didn’t send him nude photographs of herself, the affidavit states.

Burns is also accused of blackmailing the victim telling her he would contact her grandparents saying the victim was sending him nude photographs of herself if she didn’t send more photographs.

One text message to the victim said the drought would be over if she sent nude photographs of herself because “they” would make it rain, the affidavit states.

The child told investigators she remembered “Andrew putting his hand over” her mouth and she started crying and passed out because she couldn’t breathe anymore, the affidavit states.