NASA Hubble Telescope spots spooky ‘face’

(KRQE) – Just in time for Halloween, the Hubble Telescope has captured images of two galaxies colliding into one another, creating a “ghostly gaze.”
The haunting face with glowing eyes looks like a deformed skull or an otherworldly creature. However, it’s the result of a titanic head-on collision between two galaxies.
According to NASA, each “eye” is the bright core of a galaxy, the result of one galaxy slamming into another. They say the outline of the face is a ring of young blue stars. Then, the area that looks like a nose or mouth is actually other clumps of new stars.
The galaxy system is cataloged as Arp-Madore 2026-424 (AM 2026-424) in the Arp-Madore “Catalogue of Southern Peculiar Galaxies and Associations.”
This is not the first time the telescope has captured some eerie images. Last year, it spotted a bat shadow and a ghost nebula.