NASA Hubble Telescope spots spooky ‘face’

This new image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures two galaxies of equal size in a collision that appears to resemble a ghostly face. This observation was made on 19 June 2019 in visible light by the telescope’s Advanced Camera for Surveys. Residing 704 million light-years from Earth, this system is catalogued as Arp-Madore 2026-424 (AM 2026-424) in the Arp-Madore “Catalogue of Southern Peculiar Galaxies and Associations”.

(KRQE) – Just in time for Halloween, the Hubble Telescope has captured images of two galaxies colliding into one another, creating a “ghostly gaze.”

The haunting face with glowing eyes looks like a deformed skull or an otherworldly creature. However, it’s the result of a titanic head-on collision between two galaxies.

According to NASA, each “eye” is the bright core of a galaxy, the result of one galaxy slamming into another. They say the outline of the face is a ring of young blue stars. Then, the area that looks like a nose or mouth is actually other clumps of new stars.

The galaxy system is cataloged as Arp-Madore 2026-424 (AM 2026-424) in the Arp-Madore “Catalogue of Southern Peculiar Galaxies and Associations.”

This is not the first time the telescope has captured some eerie images. Last year, it spotted a bat shadow and a ghost nebula.

IC 63 — nicknamed the Ghost Nebula — is about 550 light-years from Earth. The nebula is classified as both a reflection nebula — as it is reflecting the light of a nearby star — and as an emission nebula — as it releases hydrogen-alpha radiation. Both effects are caused by the gigantic star Gamma Cassiopeiae. The radiation of this star is also slowly causing the nebula to dissipate. Credit: ESA/Hubble, NASA

This image, taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the Serpens Nebula, a stellar nursery about 1300 light-years away. Within the nebula, in the upper right of the image, a shadow is created by the protoplanetary disc surrounding the star HBC 672. While the disc of debris is too tiny to be seen even by Hubble, its shadow is projected upon the cloud in which it was born. In this view, the feature — nicknamed the Bat Shadow — spans approximately 200 times the diameter of our own Solar System. A similar looking shadow phenomenon can be seen emanating from another young star, in the upper left of the image. Credit: NASA, ESA, and STScI

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter got an eyeful of “spiders” in 2018 when it looked down and spotted these wild surface formations. The technical name for these is “araneiforms,” but they’re better known as just spiders. Credit: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona