Meth possibly found in ice machine in Portales motel

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Portales police are still investigating how a substance that could be meth reportedly came out of a motel faucet and ice maker. Officers were called Thursday after a crystal-like substance was found in a sink at a Super 8 Motel.

It was tested and provided a presumptive positive indication for meth. Police say a similar substance came out of a faucet and struck a guest in the eye.

On Friday, more of the substance was found in multiple locations within the building, including the inside of an ice machine. That led to concerns about the substance being within the building’s water system.

The water was turned off to the building. The hotel is cooperating with the city.