Man arrested for repeatedly calling 911

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – County sheriffs have arrested a man for making multiple false calls to 911. According to a criminal complaint, deputies were dispatched to a home near 4th Street and Chavez after receiving a call from Dominic Sanchez that he was being attacked.

BCSO says he was verbally abusive to dispatch over the phone and when deputies arrived, he refused to leave his house – eventually coming out to shout at deputies. They asked Sanchez if he needed medical attention, at which point he called 911 again, requesting APD respond to the scene.

Deputies arrested Sanchez and booked him for false 911 calls.