NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is known for its chile. New Mexico is also the first state to have an official state aroma which is called “Green Chile Roasting in the Fall.” The list below features a variety of weird or unusual items that you can find in New Mexico that feature that state’s famous chile.

Green Chile Sundae

Green Chile Sundae | Courtesy Caliche’s Frozen Custard

For almost 25 years, Caliche’s Frozen Yogurt has been known for its green chile sundaes and shakes. Those who want to try a unique bite can visit their locations in Las Cruces, N.M., Alamogordo, N.M., and Roswell, N.M.

Green Chile Bacon Pancakes

Weck’s Zia Pancakes (Green Chile and bacon Pancakes) | Courtesy Weck’s

Since 1991 Weck’s has been serving New Mexico breakfast and lunch. They are best known for their large-portioned breakfasts which feature unique eats like their Zia Pancakes. Those who are interested in these pancakes can visit a variety of their locations in New Mexico.

Rancheros Waffle

Tia B’s La Waffleria serves a variety of sweet and savory waffles in Albuquerque, N.M. One item that features both red and green chile is called the Rancheros waffle. The menu item features a blue corn waffle, two eggs, and your choice of red, green, or Christmas chile.

Hatch Green and Red Chile Wines

Hatch Chile Wines | Courtesy Hatch Chile Wines

Hatch, N.M. is known as the chile capital of the world. Hatch Chile Wines has created two unique wines based on New Mexico chiles.

Chile Vodkas

Rolling Still Chile Vodkas

Hatch Green Chile Vodka | Courtesy Rolling Stills Chimayo Red Chile | Courtesy Rolling Stills

Rolling Still is located in Taos, N.M. and they offer two types of chile-infused vodkas. They offer a Chimayo Red Chile Vodka and a Hatch Green Chile Vodka.

Teller Green Chile Infused Vodka

Green Chile Infused Vodka | Courtesy Matt Reeves

Teller created a green chile-infused vodka. The vodka is available for purchase online and in a variety of locations in New Mexico and even Colorado. Their distillery is located in Albuquerque, N.M., and offers other sports, canned cocktails, and gin.

Bagles

Green Chile Bagel Company

The Green Chile Bagel Company is located in Las Cruces, N.M. They offer three unique chile menu items. The items include the green chile bagel, red chile bagel, and green chile cream cheese.

Kaufman’s Coffee & Bagels

Bagel with green chile cream cheese | Courtesy Kaufman’s Coffee & Bagels

Kaufman’s Coffee & Bagels located in Albuquerque, N.M. offers a variety of New York-style bagels. They have a couple of items that feature green chile. The menu items include a Green Chile Cheddar bagel and green chile cream cheese.

Einstein Bros Bagels

Green Chile Bagel Sandwich | Courtesy Dominic Brown KRQE Photographer Green Chile Bagel Sandwich | Courtesy Dominic Brown KRQE Photographer

Einstein Bros Bagels has various locations across the country. They have even featured a New Mexican bagel on their menu. Those who visit can take a bite of their Green Chile Gourmet Bagel.

Green Chile Bread

Original New Mexico Green Chile Bread | Courtesy Golden Crown Panderia

Golden Crown Panderia is located in Albuquerque, N.M., and according to their website, they offer the ‘Original New Mexico Green Chile Bread’ made since 1972. The bread includes tomatoes, onions, cilantro, green chile, Parmesan cheese, and select spices and they even include a unique design on their bread. Other items include chile their green chile twist pastry and green chile pizza dough.

Red and Green Chile Olive Oil

New Mexico Green Chile Oil | Courtest Santa Fe Olive Oil & Balsamic Co. New Mexico Green Chile Oil | Courtest Santa Fe Olive Oil & Balsamic Co.

Santa Fe Olive Oil & Balsamic Co. is a distributor and also has a tasting room located in Santa Fe, N.M. They offer a variety of New Mexico food items. Two include New Mexico Red and Green chile olive oils.

Red and Green Chile Mustard

Red and Green Chile Mustard | Courtesy Auriella Ortiz KRQE Distro Producer

Old Pecos Foods comes from Glorietta, N.M., and started in 1998. A couple, Dianne and Mike Jaramillo created a line of mustards with New Mexican flair. They have two which include red and green chile along with a variety of flavors.

Green Chile Jam

Green Chile Jam | Courtesy Los Poblanos Ranch

Los Poblanos Ranch planted their lavender in 1999 and is located in Albuquerque, N.M. They offer a variety of bath & body care, food items, and more. They offer a chile item, green chile jam which can be purchased online or at a variety of local retailers in New Mexico.

Raspberry Red Chile Jam

Heidi’s Raspberry Red Chile Jam | Courtesy Heidi’s Raspberry Farm

Heidi’s Raspberry Farm is located in Corrales, N.M. They can also be found at a variety of local New Mexico farmer’s markets including the Santa Fe, Corrales & Albuquerque locations. They make a raspberry red chile jam, another uniquely chile-made product from New Mexico.

Jellies

Santa Fe Season’s Red and Green Chile Jelly/Jams

Santa Fe Season’s Jam | Courtesy Auriella Ortiz KRQE Distro Producer Santa Fe Season’s Jellies | Courtesy Auriella Ortiz KRQE Distro Producer

This New Mexico-made product from Santa Fe Season’s features jellies and jams made with chile. Their jellies and jams are produced right here in Albuquerque, N.M., and can be found at a variety of locations throughout the state. Their storefront and production facility also feature a variety of New Mexico products.