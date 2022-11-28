A WalletHub study placed Las Cruces at 22nd place and Albuquerque at 51st in ranking 182 best & worst cities for singles. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.”

In the study, the website ranked 182 U.S. cities. Las Cruces came in at 22nd place, just under Portland, Maine. Albuquerque came in 51st, just under Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Defining its methodology, WalletHub says the rankings are based on how the city did in three primary categories: economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities. In each of those three categories, there are several compounding factors the website looked at.

The “economics” score is determined by 16 different factors, including things like restaurant-meal costs, beer and wine prices, housing affordability, haircut costs and more. The “fun and recreation” rating is determined in part by the number of shopping centers per capita, nightlife options, coffee and tea shops, weather and various other categories. Finally, the “dating opportunities” score is calculated by five factors, including “Google Search traffic for the term ‘Tinder'” among other online dating opportunities.

According to WalletHub, Las Cruces was placed at 38 in economics, 88 in fun and recreation and 7 in dating opportunities. Meanwhile, Albuquerque received a 73 for economics, a 34 for fun and recreation, and an 89 for dating opportunities.

Topping the list, Seattle, Washington ranked number one. Warwick, Rhode Island came in last place.

Regionally, New Mexico’s neighbors to the north saw better scores. In Colorado, Denver ranked 3 and Colorado Springs ranked 19 on the overall “best cities for singles list.” In Texas, El Paso came in at 65, Lubbock at 57 and Amarillo at 132. And in Arizona, Tucson was ranked at 14. To read more about WalletHub’s methodology for the rankings, visit its website at this link.