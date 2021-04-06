“I Have to Poop Outside, What Do I Do?” Forest Service has the answer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the weather warming up, more people will be venturing into the forest and the forest service says it’s time to talk about poop. The forest service has created a poop flow chart, titled “I Have to Poop Outside, What Do I Do?”

The obvious question is “is there a bathroom nearby?” Clearly, if that’s an option, you choose that. If there’s not, they say ask yourself “can you walk 70 big steps away from a waterway?” If the answer is no, your solution is to use a waste bag and pack it out. If the answer is yes, ask yourself if the ground is soft enough to dig a hole.

The flow chart then gives very explicit directions on what to do next. Basically dig, poop, wipe, grab your tissue to pack out and fill the hole.

While this may be very funny, it’s a serious issue. The forest service says an extraordinary amount of human waste was left behind last spring and summer with more people venturing into nature during the pandemic, creating a not so pleasant experience for others.,