WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texas man police said stuffed a bottle of eggnog in his pants and hair brushes in his pocket and then fought with a store employee is charged with robbery.

Kevin Ellis, 38, is also charged with failure to identify when police said he pleaded the 5th amendment when they asked him his name. He is also wanted for violation of his probation for a previous injury to a child conviction.

Kevin Ellis Wichita County Jail Mugshot

On Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at about 9 p.m. a loss prevention officer at the United Super Market on Old Iowa Park Road said he saw Ellis put two hair brushes in his pants pocket and a bottle of eggnog in his waistband, then when he confronted him past the point of sale Ellis pushed and punched the officer and dropped all the items. The officer had blood on his left elbow and left eye.

After Ellis pleaded the 5th Amendment officers identified him through his previous arrests.

Ellis was placed on five years probation in 2021 for hitting his 4-year-old son, and in January, prosecutors filed to revoke the probation for numerous violations.

Ellis said he tried to hit his son in the mouth for back-talking but missed and hit him in the eye. He claimed he only hit him once, but the boy and his older sister said he was hit multiple times, and police said the boy had bruises to his eye, forehead, temple, and cheek, and his nose was bleeding.