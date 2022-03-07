WINDSOR, N.C. (WGHP) — An attempt to disguise contraband by covering it in the grass didn’t go as planned for smugglers at a North Carolina prison, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
On Thursday morning, officers at Bertie Correctional Institution saw 17 bundles wrapped in the grass inside the fence.
When investigators opened the bundles, they found 60 Suboxone strips, 1 pound 5 ounces of marijuana, 19 phones and chargers, 206 cigarettes, 38 cigars, 14 ounces of loose tobacco, rolling papers, a vape pen, lighters, a wrench, hex bits and two bags of gummy worms.
“The camouflage stood out,” the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a post on Facebook. “… #NotOnMyWatch.”
There is no word yet on any suspects or charges.