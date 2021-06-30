Drug smugglers abandon over 1,000 pounds of marijuana in Texas

SALINENO, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents seized more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana in Salineno, Texas on Monday afternoon. Agents from Border Patrol’s Rio Grande City sector responded to a call reporting suspicious behavior near the Rio Grande River.
Border Patrol agents saw around 20 people smuggling drugs into the U.S, according to a press release. The drug smugglers abandoned 14 bundles and ran away, agents said they were seen going into Mexico.
The 14 bundles were later discovered to be marijuana and weighed approximately 1,040 pounds, which was valued at more than $835K. The seized narcotics was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.