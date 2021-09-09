D’oh! Pizza dough expands in dumpster after Hurricane Ida

COVINGSTON, La. (WGMB) – You’ve heard of frying an egg on the sidewalk, but have you ever seen a dumpster full of pizza dough expand because of the heat?
Story continues below:
- Crime: Neighbors call woman ‘professional squatter’ after moving into half-million-dollar home
- Coronavirus New Mexico: New Mexico data shows apparent ‘deceleration’ in new COVID-19 cases
- Trending: Home near Golf Course, Ellison goes up in flames
- Health: Ivermectin causes sterilization in 85 percent of men, study finds
- Local Sports: Parents upset with how high school football players were disciplined; coaches respond
On September 1, after after Hurricane Ida passed through New Orleans, Nicole Amstutz stopped to snap a picture of a dumpster outside of a Domino’s Pizza.
Amstutz was on her way back to New Orleans after evacuating for Hurricane Ida.
Around 45 minutes later, Amstutz’s aunt, Ellen Agge, took this picture:
Amstutz found out that management at the Domino’s location had discarded all of the dough from the store — and tossed it into the dumpster — because it wouldn’t keep due to power outages from Hurricane Ida.
Naturally, Nicole went to get a closer look at the scene. These images were taken later in the day on September 1.
Management at the Domino’s was reportedly embarrassed by the incident, but Amstutz is just glad that the spoiled food was disposed of in a timely manner.
The dumpster was replaced on Saturday, September 4.