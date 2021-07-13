Dog gets head stuck in tire rim

Weird - Off Beat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Curiosity put a local dog in a tight spot, prompting rescuers to bust out the power tools to set him free. The dog got his head stuck in a tire rim over the weekend.

Story continues below

The dog’s owner brought him to Albuquerque Fire Rescue Station 11. Firefighters then brought staff from Animal Welfare to help get the dog out of the rim. The dog was sedated while they safely sawed off the rim.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES