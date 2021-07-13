Dog gets head stuck in tire rim

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Curiosity put a local dog in a tight spot, prompting rescuers to bust out the power tools to set him free. The dog got his head stuck in a tire rim over the weekend.

The dog’s owner brought him to Albuquerque Fire Rescue Station 11. Firefighters then brought staff from Animal Welfare to help get the dog out of the rim. The dog was sedated while they safely sawed off the rim.