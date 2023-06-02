ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Española man is facing charges after police say a woman found cocaine on her hot dog. An arrest warrant states the woman bit into the hot dog from a Sonic Drive-In but ended up with a small plastic bag containing the drug in her mouth.
According to police, surveillance video from the restaurant showed 54-year-old David Salazar making some sort of transaction with another employee but was seen later “frantically searching the area as if he lost something.” He reportedly admitted to police the cocaine belonged to him.