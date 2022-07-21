(WXIN) – You may find yourself in competition with kindergarteners for a six-figure salary that comes with a job seemingly straight from “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

Candy Funhouse is looking to hire what it calls a “Chief Candy Officer.” The company, which claims to be North America’s largest online candy retailer, will pay someone $100,000 a year to approve all candy in inventory and give it the official “Chief Candy Officer Stamp of Approval.”

You don’t have to be of legal driving age to apply. You don’t even have to know your multiplication tables.

That’s because the job is open to anyone who’s at least 5 years old.

According to Candy Funhouse, the only things they are looking for in a candidate is a love of candy and a “sweet tooth.”

Besides being the head candy taster, the Chief Candy Officer will decide new products for the company.

Candy Funhouse. (CNW Group/Candy Funhouse)

The person who gets the sweet gig will be put through extensive palate training and will be able to get an extensive dental plan.

You do have the option to work from home.

Interested candidates can apply at the Candy Funhouse website. Applications will be accepted until August 31.