COLORADO (KRQE) – A southern Colorado highway was closed Friday after a large boulder landed on the road. It happened on Highway 145 north of Dolores.

A large boulder the size of a large boulder is blocking the southbound lane Hwy 145 mm28 in Stoner Creek area of Montezuma County. Expect delays. #largeboulder pic.twitter.com/9WJ1nKB67Q — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) February 5, 2021

As of Friday afternoon, crews have drilled the boulder and are now preparing the area to blast the rock. No word on when the road will be cleared.