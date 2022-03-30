LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — Sometimes when you’re not looking for love, you find it when you least expect it. That’s what happened with 89-year-old Jan Matamoros and her new partner, 82-year-old Otto Ewers.
These two, now residents at Belmont Village Senior Living Lakeway, are no strangers to each other. They actually first met a couple years ago at a weekly Bible study class.
Since then, they’ve been inseparable, according to community staff.
They’re so in love, they plan on vowing to spend the rest of their lives together, getting married in front of their friends and family at their senior living facility.
The ceremony is on Saturday, April 2.