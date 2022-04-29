DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky.

Steven Aubrey, 61, was arrested and charged with capital murder on April 27, according to a post by the Dallas Police Department.

Tobolowsky was killed on May 13, 2016.

Investigations showed that Tobolowsky was getting ready for work at his home located at Kenshire Drive in Dallas. He entered his garage and then was assaulted by Aubrey, the post stated.

Aubrey assaulted him and then poured gasoline on him, setting him on fire and causing his death, the post stated.

Medical Examiners ruled his death as a homicide from thermal burns, smoke inhalation and blunt force trauma.

Police said that Tobolowsky knew Aubrey, as he represented Aubrey’s mother “in litigation against the suspect.”

Aubrey was arrested in Oakland Park, Florida, and will be extradited back to Texas.