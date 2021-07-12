Albuquerque man pulled over with no pants on

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He has a list of traffic violations a mile long that includes everything from speeding to reckless driving. However, when New Mexico State Police officers recently pulled 33-year-old Matthew Glaser over in Albuquerque, they could not believe what they saw. “He was completely naked when I pulled him out,” an officer said in the police lapel video.

It happened near Central and University last month when 33-year-old Matthew Glaser got out of his car with no pants on. “Do you have any shorts, bro,” an officer asked in the police video.

It all started earlier that night on I-25 and San Mateo when police said Glaser took them on a seven-mile chase, speeding and crossing lanes. “As soon as I got behind him, I hadn’t even lit him up yet,” an officer said. “He started going all over the road.”

Glaser exited the interstate and slowed down. “As soon as I got close, he stopped and hit his brakes,” an officer said.

Glaser came out with his hands up wearing nothing but a tank top. Police grabbed Glaser’s underwear and got him in the back of the police car. Police said in the video they thought Glaser was the one who had just broken into a local landscaping business. “San Antonio and Alameda,” an officer said in the video. “Pete’s Landscaping. This is him.”

Police pointed out busted windows, a bullet hole in the door, garden tools, chainsaw, grill, iPad, and more in Glaser’s car. “Looks like this guy has a good time in his car,” an officer said.

Glaser has not been charged in the alleged burglary, but he was arrested that night for his various traffic violations. Glaser never said why he wasn’t wearing pants when he was pulled over.

He is charged with the aggravated fleeing of an officer, speeding, and failure to maintain a traffic lane. He was also charged with impaired DWI but tested below the legal limit of alcohol. Glaser is set to see a judge for these latest charges next month.